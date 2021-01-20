Vice President Harris will swear in Ossoff and Warnock this afternoon

In one of her first official duties as vice president, Kamala Harris is expected to swear in Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as Georgia’s two senators at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier this month, Ossoff and Warnock defeated two Republican incumbent senators in a stunning runoff race that delivered a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate. As president of the Senate, Harris will have the authority to cast a tie-breaking vote when the chamber is deadlocked.

Harris will also swear in today Alex Padilla, California’s former secretary of state who will take over the seat Harris vacated in the Senate.