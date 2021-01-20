Watch Inauguration Day coverage live on the PBS NewsHour

The PBS NewsHour begins its live anchored coverage of Joe Biden’s Inauguration at 10:30 a.m. ET. Hosted by Judy Woodruff, our coverage will include the event’s key moments, reporting from our team of correspondents in the field, and in-depth analysis of what this historic day means for the nation as it grapples with deep political division and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.