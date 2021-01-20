8 mins ago

Watch Inauguration Day coverage live on the PBS NewsHour

by Lynsey Jeffrey

The PBS NewsHour begins its live anchored coverage of Joe Biden’s Inauguration at 10:30 a.m. ET. Hosted by Judy Woodruff, our coverage will include the event’s key moments, reporting from our team of correspondents in the field, and in-depth analysis of what this historic day means for the nation as it grapples with deep political division and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

