Watch President Joe Biden’s full inaugural address

In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden called for unity, truth, defense of democracy and pledged to fight as hard for the people who supported him as he did for those who voted against him.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge,” he said. “And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America.”

He noted the “harsh reality” that racism and fear have played in dividing the country but urged for people with opposing beliefs to come together. “If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail.”