‘We’re gonna need each other:’ Biden asks Americans to come together to fight COVID-19

In a familiar message of unity, President Biden urged Americans to respond to the coronavirus as a unified nation. “My fellow Americans, in the work ahead of us, we’re gonna need each other. We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter,” Biden said in his inaugural speech.

“We’re entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation. One nation.” The Biden administration has challenged all Americans to wear face masks for the first 100 days of his administration to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 24 million Americans and killed over 400,000 in less than a year. In that same period, he’s promised to administer 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.