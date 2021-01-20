What’s next on the schedule for Biden and Harris?   

At about 1:30 p.m. ET at the Capitol’s East Front, Biden will perform the “Pass in Review,” a military tradition in which the incoming president reviews the readiness of military troops. After that, Biden and Harris will join former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and their spouses, as they travel to Arlington Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. From there, Biden will travel with a military escort from 15th Street to the White House.