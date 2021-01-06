13 mins ago

How Trump is responding to violent mobs at the U.S. Capitol

PBS NewsHour’s White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor described President Donald Trump’s response to his supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol in a violent mob on Wednesday as “him trying to urge calm while also continuing to double down on the false information that got us to this moment.”

“What you see in the president here in this moment … is a president that is continuing to be consumed with the issue of staying in power, continuing to be consumed with his own political failings,” Alcindor told NewsHour’s Anchor and Managing Editor Judy Woodruff.

When thousands of Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol building, some used force against law enforcement to push inside and stormed the halls to interrupt a routine but necessary process to count electoral votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

24 mins ago

Officials declare Capitol ‘secure’ after nearly four-hour occupation

Officials have declared the U.S. Capitol complex “secure” after heavily armed police moved to end a nearly four-hour violent occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump.

An announcement saying “the Capitol is secure” rang out Wednesday evening inside a secure location for officials of the House. Lawmakers applauded.

The occupation interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations around the Capitol complex and Washington, D.C. after thousands of Trump supporters breached the building and skirmished with police officers.

Lawmakers have signaled that they would resume the constitutionally mandated count as soon as it was safe to do so.

-The Associated Press

30 mins ago

‘There will be law and order and this behavior will not be tolerated,’ D.C. mayor says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew of 6 p.m. ET in the nation’s capital, saying of the violent mobs that overtook the U.S. Capitol Building, “there will be law and order and this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Police Chief Robert Contee announced at a news conference that they’re treating the scene as a riot. Police have arrested 13 inside the Capitol, and several people were taken to the hospital, including one person who was shot.

Bowser added that extremists deployed “chemical irritants” on police officers to gain entry into the building.

Authorities from neighboring states, including New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland, are being deployed to assist city law enforcement.

Bowser called the behavior “shameful, unpatriotic and above all … unlawful.”

32 mins ago

GOP Sen. Sasse blames Trump for Capitol storming

The Nebraska lawmaker and frequent critic of Trump said Wednesday evening that the Capitol “was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”

Sasse says in a written statement, “Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”

47 mins ago

Manufacturers group calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

The National Association of Manufacturers called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office to “preserve democracy.”

The group, which represents American manufacturers, said clashes at the U.S. Capitol today were “not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in.”

1 hour ago

Trump tells ‘very special’ protesters to go home

President Donald Trump, in a video message, is urging supporters to “go home” but is also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump opened his video, saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also went on to call the supporters “very special.” He also said, “we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

-The Associated Press

2 hours ago

At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol

Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

That’s according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to “remain peaceful.”

-The Associated Press

2 hours ago

Biden speaks against violent protests

President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”

Biden also demanded President Donald Trump to immediately make a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence that he described as an “unprecedented assault’ as pro-Trump protestors violently occupy U.S. Capitol.

Biden’s condemnation came after violent protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm the president-elect’s victory in the November election.

Biden addressed the violent protests as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

-The Associated Press

