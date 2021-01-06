PBS NewsHour’s White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor described President Donald Trump’s response to his supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol in a violent mob on Wednesday as “him trying to urge calm while also continuing to double down on the false information that got us to this moment.”

“What you see in the president here in this moment … is a president that is continuing to be consumed with the issue of staying in power, continuing to be consumed with his own political failings,” Alcindor told NewsHour’s Anchor and Managing Editor Judy Woodruff.

When thousands of Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol building, some used force against law enforcement to push inside and stormed the halls to interrupt a routine but necessary process to count electoral votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.