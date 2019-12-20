Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Live

December 19, 2019

7:30 PM ET

Preview

8 PM ET

Debate

11 PM ET*

Post-Show

Candidates

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer
Learn more about the debate

Candidates

Learn more
Elizabeth Warren Andrew Yang Pete Buttigieg Joe Biden Amy Klobuchar Bernie Sanders Tom Steyer
Learn more about the debate
Learn more
A confiscated handgun is placed into an evidence bag during a news conference about a gun bust at New York City Police Headquarters in New York. Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters
By —

Tom Foreman Jr., Associated Press

2 dead and 2 hurt from shooting at municipal building in North Carolina

Nation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and two wounded Friday morning in a shooting at a government facility in North Carolina, according to city officials, who said they had stabilized the situation.

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said in an email that two city employees are dead and two people are injured. He said the wounded have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No other information about victims in the shooting at a Winston-Salem public works building would be released until a 2 p.m. EST news conference, Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters.

Winston-Salem city spokesman Ed McNeal said: “There is no ongoing threat.”

Sanitation worker Dwight Black, 66, was running five minutes late when he parked his car at the facility. He said he was about to swipe his card to enter the building when people ran past him.

“They’re shooting. Run!’ Black said of the people leaving the building. “Fight or flight. I just followed suit.”

“I didn’t know what was happening so I just kind of got out of the way until I could ascertain what was going on,” he added.

Black ran back to his car and said other people did the same and drove off. He said he just stood back and watched until police arrived.

Black said he was “kind of numb” after the shooting. “Everybody was devastated,” he said. “Tough day.”

Numerous police cars were on the scene in the late morning. Workers in the reflective gear worn by city sanitation workers were seen standing in a parking lot talking to each other. The scene outside the building appeared calm.

Herbert Martinez told local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside the building east of downtown in the city about 245,000 people in the central part of the state. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots. He said he and the coworker ran and hid in a ditch, where they heard more gunshots.

Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Regina Garcia Cano in Baltimore and Jonathan Drew in Durham, North Carolina; contributed to this report.

By —

Tom Foreman Jr., Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 20 5 takeaways from the last Democratic debate of the year

  2. Read Dec 19 How to watch today’s Democratic debate

  3. Read Dec 20 Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal

  4. Watch Dec 17 Best-selling children’s author Mo Willems on sparking creativity and joy

  5. Read Dec 18 WATCH: House votes to impeach Trump after hours of debate

The Latest