A white nationalist carries the Confederate flag as he walks past counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. Photo by: Joshua Roberts/Reuters
3 sentenced for violence at Virginia white nationalist rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three members of a white supremacist group have been sentenced to between two and three years in prison for punching, kicking and choking anti-racism protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California.

Members of the now-defunct Rise Above Movement were caught on camera assaulting counterprotesters before a planned “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

Benjamin Daley, Michael Miselis and Thomas Gillen each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to riot.

The men were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.

Daley, of Torrance, California, was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Gillen, of Redondo Beach, California, received a sentence of 33 months. Miselis, of Lawndale, California, received 27 months.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the men were motivated by “hateful ideology.”

