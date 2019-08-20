What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Associated Press

3 women file lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein estate

Nation

NEW YORK — Three women are suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein and others in lawsuits that cite rape and other forced sex acts while he served a Florida jail sentence and assaults that stretched to 2014.

The lawsuits in Manhattan federal court were filed Tuesday on behalf of women who remained anonymous. They sought unspecified damages.

The lawsuits say two women were 17 and the third woman was 20 when they said they were sexually assaulted by Epstein. All said they were also coerced into giving Epstein sexual massages.

One woman maintains Epstein forced her to marry another woman.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Epstein’s estate.

Epstein killed himself in his New York prison cell on Aug. 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

