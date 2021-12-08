Double your gift now
LISTEN LIVE: The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case on using public funds for religious schools

The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday on Carson v. Makin, a case on using public funds for religious schools in Maine.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Listen in the player above

This is a developing story and will be updated

