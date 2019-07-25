What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

An exterior view of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found unconscious with injuries to his neck according multiple media outlets citing unidentified sources while awaiting trial in his sex trafficking case in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on July 25, 2019. Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters
By —

Tom Hays, Associated Press

AP source: Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NYC jail cell

Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell in the federal jail where he is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a person familiar with the episode tells The Associated Press.

The person said Thursday that it wasn’t clear whether bruising on his neck was self-inflicted or from an assault.

The financier was treated and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate response from jail officials and one of Epstein’s lawyers.

A judge has denied bail to Epstein, ruling that he poses a danger to the public.

Epstein is accused of having sex with girls as young as 14. He’s pleaded not guilty.

WATCH: The Epstein case is not an outlier. Child sex trafficking is ‘pervasive’ in the U.S.

By —

Tom Hays, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 22 WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

  2. Watch Jul 24 2 former DOJ officials on what stood out about Mueller’s testimony

  3. Read Jul 24 What we learned from Mueller’s testimony

  4. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  5. Read Jul 24 Is FaceApp a security risk? 3 privacy concerns you should take seriously

Partisan divide fuels Mueller hearings on a historic day

Nation Jul 24

The Latest