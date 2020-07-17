What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch is seen on the arm of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Mission, Texas, on July 1, 2019. Photo by Loren Elliott/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Border agency fires 4, suspends 38 for inappropriate social media posts

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Border Patrol’s parent agency said Friday that it fired four employees and suspended 38 without pay for inappropriate social media activity following revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked members of Congress and migrants.

The investigation began in July 2019 after posts surfaced in a secret Facebook group called “I’m 10-15.” They questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead on the banks of the Rio Grande River and depicted doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.

Customs and Border Protection said another 33 employees were disciplined with reprimands or counseling. Of 138 cases investigated, 63 were found unsubstantiated. Six cases remained open to investigation Wednesday.

The agency said the disciplinary actions, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, addressed violations of its standards of conduct and behavior that is “contrary to our core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity.”

The Facebook 10-15 group, which had 9,500 members and is named for someone in Border Patrol custody, included graphic posts that referred to Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Veronica Escobar as “hoes.”

A news story about a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in Border Patrol custody elicited a response from one member, “If he dies, he dies.” Another member posted a GIF of the “Sesame Street” character Elmo with the quote “Oh well.”

Escobar, a Texas Democrat, said on Twitter that the investigation should have addressed why other group members didn’t report the activity. She said the posts mocked “vulnerable people dehumanized by a broken system” and that Facebook is a “cesspool.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 17 Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

  2. Read Jul 17 WATCH: Full interview with Fauci on reopening schools, coronavirus vaccine and White House tension

  3. Read Jul 17 WATCH: California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines strict guidelines for schools

  4. Read Jul 17 Georgia mask debate ensnares Trump as Gov. Kemp battles Atlanta

  5. Watch Jul 16 As national crises rage, Trump quietly delivers key conservative policy goals

How Arizona became such a COVID-19 hot spot

Health Jul 17

The Latest