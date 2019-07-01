What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

File photo of a border patrol officer by Mike Blake/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Border Patrol agents’ sexist Facebook posts ‘inappropriate,’ chief says

Nation

CLINT, Texas (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says sexist posts and comments mocking migrant deaths in a closed Facebook group for agents and employees are “completely inappropriate.”

Carla Provost said in a statement Monday that any employee who violated standards will be held accountable. ProPublica published a report on the group that comprises about 9,500 current and former employees. There are about 20,000 active Border Patrol agents.

Group members posted graphic doctored images of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat. Other posts refer to Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Veronica Escobar, of Texas, in sexually explicit ways. One member encouraged agents to throw burritos at them during a facility tour Monday.

The assistant commissioner of the office of professional responsibility says the “disturbing social media activity” is being investigated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 30 Why plants don’t die from cancer

  2. Read Jul 01 15-year-old Gauff beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

  3. Read Jul 01 2020 presidential candidates at risk of being cut from debates

  4. Read Jul 01 Trump lashes out at N.Y. governor and attorney general over business probes

  5. Read Jun 25 Smartphones aren’t making millennials grow horns. Here’s how to spot a bad study

The Latest