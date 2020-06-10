Boston to reassess Christopher Columbus statue after it was found beheaded

BOSTON (AP) — The city of Boston will reassess the significance of a Christopher Columbus statue that was found beheaded Wednesday morning.

Mayor Marty Walsh says the statue will be taken down and placed in storage and there will be discussions about its future.

Police say the head of the statue located near the city’s traditionally Italian North End was found on the ground at about 12:30 a.m. Police are investigating and there’s no word yet on any arrests. The statue has been vandalized in the past.

Statues with racist connections have been targeted by protesters around the world speaking out against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

States have also been pressed to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.