5 people killed in North Carolina; 15-year-old shooter hospitalized

Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The shooter who killed five people along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city is a 15-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told reporters that the suspect opened fire Thursday on a greenway in an area northeast of downtown. He then eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.
A 16-year-old boy and an off-duty police officer were among those killed.
Authorities didn’t offer any details on a motive.
