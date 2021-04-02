Car rams U.S. Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The crash happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was taken into custody.

One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The incident occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the incident and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

