De Blasio says justice served by firing officer in Eric Garner case

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the police commissioner’s firing of the officer whose chokehold contributed to the death of an unarmed black man means that “justice was served.”

De Blasio said Monday he hopes Commissioner James O’Neill’s decision to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo “brings some small measure of closure” to the family of Eric Garner.

Garner’s death in 2014 after Pantaleo tried to arrest him was captured on a cellphone video that caused widespread outrage. But the head of Pantaleo’s union criticized the officer’s firing and said the decision would change the way officers did their jobs and make them less safe.

De Blasio, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, was grilled about Garner’s death at the last Democratic debate and was heckled by protesters shouting “Fire Pantaleo.”