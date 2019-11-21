Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Justice Department figures show criminal prosecution and convictions of polluters have fallen to quarter-century lows under the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency. Photo by Ting Shen/Reuters
By —

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

EPA prosecutions of polluters approach quarter-century lows

Nation

WASHINGTON — Justice Department figures show criminal prosecution and convictions of polluters have fallen to quarter-century lows under the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency.

The figures Thursday from a Syracuse University records-tracking program show the Justice Department filed 75 prosecutions, and secured 60 convictions, in EPA cases in the fiscal year ended this September. They are the lowest numbers since mid-1990.

EPA spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan points to increases in other categories, including a $17 million rise in criminal fines for the year from 2018, to $45 million.

But Tim Whitehouse of the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility watchdog group says that by any metric, the odds of corporate polluters facing criminal convictions “have reached a modern low.”

Whitehouse’s group and others point to a decline in the number of EPA investigative agents.

