Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies on the FBI's budget request before a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 4, 2019. Photo Carlos Barria/Reuters
By —

Jim Mustian, Associated Press

FBI won’t ‘sidestep’ sexual misconduct claims, director says

Nation

FBI Director Christopher Wray is seeking to reassure agents that the bureau won’t tolerate sexual misconduct in the workplace, promising more resources for victims and full investigations into claims brought against FBI officials — “regardless of rank or title.”

Wray sent a lengthy statement to staff late last week following an Associated Press investigation that found at least six senior FBI officials, including an assistant director, were accused of sexual misconduct over the past five years, with allegations ranging from unwanted touching and sexual advances to coercion.

The AP found that none of the FBI officials it identified was disciplined and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct accusations against them.

In his statement, Wray reiterated the FBI’s “zero tolerance” policy towards sexual misconduct but also acknowledged “there are some that haven’t always lived up to those standards.”

“We won’t hesitate to impose severe sanctions where misconduct is substantiated, including revocation of security clearances and dismissal from duty,” Wray wrote. “We also want to make it crystal clear that victims and witnesses won’t be marginalized, ignored or retaliated against for bringing allegations against any FBI leader or colleague.”

The sexual misconduct has drawn the attention of Congress and advocacy groups, which called for new whistleblower protections for rank-and-file FBI employees and for an outside entity to review the bureau’s disciplinary cases.

Wray said he had directed the bureau’s associate deputy director “to explore ways to leverage the Victim Services Division and other components to provide necessary support and resources to victims of harassment or misconduct.”

“As leaders, we can’t — and won’t — ignore or sidestep this issue,” Wray added. “No one deserves unwelcome sexual misconduct or sexual harassment, and no one should suffer in silence or feel like they need to tolerate inappropriate or illegal behavior.”

By —

Jim Mustian, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

  2. Watch Dec 14 Childhood trauma impacts millions of Americans, and it’s having devastating consequences

  3. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds news briefing

  4. Read Dec 14 Electoral College formally casts votes: live updates

  5. Read Dec 15 Talks escalate on new COVID-19 relief, top lawmakers to meet

Voices of service members who experienced abuse in the ranks

Nation Jul 13

The Latest