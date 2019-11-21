Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

By —

Associated Press

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs to prevent stalled engines

Nation

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 700,000 SUVs worldwide to fix a problem that can cause the engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos. Most are in North America.

The company says silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays can cut off the electrical current and cause engines to stall or fail to start.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries. The relays on some of the vehicles were replaced in a previous recall.

The company is finalizing the repairs and will notify owners when it’s time to take their SUVs to dealers.

By —

Associated Press

