Gov. Brown says over 900,000 acres burned in Oregon

Nation

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said more than 900,000 acres have burned across the state in the last several days – nearly double the amount of land that usually burns in a typical year.

At a news conference Thursday, she said there have been fatalities but the exact number is not yet known. There have been at least three reported fire deaths in the state.

The governor also said up to 40,000 people had to evacuate because of encroaching flames.

“We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across the state,” Brown said.

The windy, hot conditions will likely continue through Thursday, she said, continuing to hamper firefighting efforts. Brown said she had requested firefighting help from other states and the federal government.

