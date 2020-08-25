What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Honda reaches $85 million settlement over defective airbags

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda has reached an $85 million settlement with multiple states over allegations that it hid safety failures in the airbags of certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S.

The settlement ties up an investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers of issues related to the significant risk of rupture in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain cars, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments.

The systems were designed and made by Takata Corp.

