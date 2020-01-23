How Jim Lehrer is being remembered

Politicians, fellow journalists and friends are remembering Jim Lehrer, NewsHour co-founder and longtime executive editor and anchor, as a legendary journalist.

Lehrer died Thursday at the age of 85.

Read some of the remembrances below:

Judy Woodruff, PBS Newshour anchor

Jim Lehrer, our founding anchor died this morning. We are heartbroken here at the Newshour. Jim’s legacy of journalism is with us everyday. We want to send our love and deepest condolences to Kate, Jim’s wife, his children, his three daughters, and their grandchildren.

Dan Rather, journalist

In the trenches of electronic journalism over the decades, I met a lot of people. Few approached their work with more equanimity and integrity than Jim Lehrer. He was a gentlemen, and a helluva journalist. He will be missed.

Al Gore, former vice president

I’m deeply saddened about the passing of Jim Lehrer, an icon of American journalism. I knew Jim as a consummate professional, reporter, and debate moderator. His reliable voice and thorough coverage will be greatly missed.

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and first lady

Jim Lehrer was a steady voice for truth, a prolific writer, and the soul of

@NewsHour. We’ll miss him. Bill and I send our condolences to his family.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

So sad to hear about Jim Lehrer’s passing. We’ll miss his commitment to public journalism and his knack of getting the story right with as many facts and as little bias as possible. Jim’s perspective on current events was incomparable. My thoughts are with his family.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

Our nation has lost a champion for truth and transparency. As one of the founders of PBS NewsHour, as well as its longtime host, Jim Lehrer worked to keep America’s leaders accountable to the people. My prayers are with his wife, Kate, and their family.

Katie Couric, journalist

Bret Baier, journalist

Truly a major loss — R.I.P. Jim Lehrer – a legend in our business & a very genuine, gracious man in person. One of the best debate moderators & an inspiration to a whole generation of political journalists— including this one.

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia

Sad day for all of America. Loved Jim Lehrer. He was so good to me, now thirty years ago, when I first started appearing on his show. A great time for us all to remember the value of his commitment to nonpartisan reporting and inquiry.

Larry King, talk show host

Jim Lehrer was one hell of a newsman and an industry standard for what a journalist should be. My condolences to his family and PBS colleagues.

Commission on Presidential Debates

Jim Lehrer was a pioneer in the general election debates. As moderator of 12 CPD debates, he introduced new formats that significantly enhanced the educational value of these historic forums. America has lost an extraordinary journalist & a great patriot.

Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio

Jim Lehrer was giant in journalism. He was also a legend at our high school alma mater, Jefferson High School in San Antonio. He inspired so many to pursue a career in journalism, and left an impact on many more who followed his reporting.

The PBS NewsHour’s Rebecca Newman and Gretchen Frazee contributed to this report.