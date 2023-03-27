How to help residents in need after the deadly Mississippi tornado

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Hannah Grabenstein
Hannah Grabenstein
Days after a violent tornado devastated one of the poorest regions of the country, residents of the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork are starting to evaluate the damage. Twenty-one people died in the disaster.
READ MORE: Mississippi residents recount harrowing tales of survival as tornado tore through homes
On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state, freeing up federal funds for the hardest-hit areas. But for some who live in Rolling Fork, a town of a little more than 2,000, the majority of which are Black, according to Census data, rebuilding may be difficult. Around 21 percent of its residents live below the poverty line, compared to the national average of about 13 percent, and about 41 percent of the town’s residents receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday that more than 300 structures were destroyed in the overnight tornado, including homes and businesses, and a fire station that was completely flattened. More than 1,600 homes were damaged by the storm, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA) also reported, leaving hundreds looking for places to stay.
The storm system was unusually powerful and lengthy. The National Weather Services has preliminarily rated it an EF-4, which means wind gusts between 166 and 200 mph, and said the twister lasted more than an hour. In addition to those killed in Mississippi, one person was killed in Alabama and dozens were injured across the region.
Here’s how to help those affected by the tornado.
