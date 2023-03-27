How to help residents in need after the deadly Mississippi tornado

Days after a violent tornado devastated one of the poorest regions of the country, residents of the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork are starting to evaluate the damage. Twenty-one people died in the disaster.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state, freeing up federal funds for the hardest-hit areas. But for some who live in Rolling Fork, a town of a little more than 2,000, the majority of which are Black, according to Census data, rebuilding may be difficult. Around 21 percent of its residents live below the poverty line, compared to the national average of about 13 percent, and about 41 percent of the town’s residents receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday that more than 300 structures were destroyed in the overnight tornado, including homes and businesses, and a fire station that was completely flattened. More than 1,600 homes were damaged by the storm, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA) also reported, leaving hundreds looking for places to stay.

The storm system was unusually powerful and lengthy. The National Weather Services has preliminarily rated it an EF-4, which means wind gusts between 166 and 200 mph, and said the twister lasted more than an hour. In addition to those killed in Mississippi, one person was killed in Alabama and dozens were injured across the region.

Here’s how to help those affected by the tornado.

The Red Cross is providing shelters and meals to those in need in Mississippi, with 150 people on the ground and more on the way, the organization said in a release Monday. It is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing, saying financial donations are the “quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most [and] give people the flexibility to purchase what they need.” You can donate to the Red Cross by texting TORNADO to 90999, which will donate $10, or by going to the website and indicating you want to support the recovery effort for the Southern tornadoes and storms. You also can call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669).

For those who are local, MSEMA has a list of locations receiving donations of household items and clothing. The agency is asking for nonperishable food; sunblock; tampons, pads and other “feminine care products;” baby wipes; cleaning supplies; paper products, such as toilet paper, tissues and plates; and plastic cutlery. In addition to the Red Cross, MSEMA is asking for monetary donations to be directed to the Salvation Army.

The Mississippi Center for Legal Services provides “free civil legal assistance with the most pressing legal needs of low income Mississippians,” according to its website. After disasters, legal services may be needed for help with insurance claims or obtaining relief. You can donate to the Mississippi Center for Legal Services at their website.

The South Delta Animal Rescue, based in Rolling Fork, said on Facebook its shelter was destroyed in the tornado. You can donate to help the rescue at a verified GoFundMe or by sending money via its Paypal account or Venmo @southdeltaar.

How to avoid charity scams