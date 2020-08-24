How to help the victims of the California wildfires

Several hundred wildfires are raging across California, including some of the largest in the state’s history. At least seven people have been confirmed dead and around 250,000 residents are under evacuation orders or warnings at a time when the state is seeing thousands of new coronavirus infections every day.

Three clusters of fires in the San Francisco Bay Area — the LNU Lightning Complex, the CZU Lightning Complex and the SCU Lightning Complex — are causing the majority of the damage. Many of the fires currently burning, including the worst three, were sparked by lightning strikes.

WATCH: Cal Fire CZU shared a video of a firefighter driving through the #CZULightningComplex fire in Santa Cruz County at night. The fire has burned 67,000 acres and is 5% contained.

(Video: CAL FIRE CZU) pic.twitter.com/1ohExbPpZv — KSEE24 News (@KSEE24) August 24, 2020

Firefighters from across the nation have joined California crews to help battle the flames. Both first responders and residents of the surrounding areas are forced to breathe smoke- and ash-filled air, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns can irritate lungs, affect the immune system and make people more prone to lung infections, including the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: How wildfires can threaten your health

That smoke is taking a particularly drastic toll on farm workers, who are continuing to harvest every day in order to avoid losing crops and disrupting the produce supply chain. On Friday, 110,000 free N95 masks, which can filter out harmful pollutants within the smoke, were distributed to farmworker groups in Monterey County. County officials said they were also working to secure and distribute an additional 100,000 masks as soon as possible.

If you don’t believe in climate change, come to California. This is from today. And is just a small part of the nearly 600 fires we are battling this week. pic.twitter.com/iv4stV3Aax — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 23, 2020

People fleeing the fires are also worried about contracting coronavirus from crowded shelters, leaving some to sleep in their cars or seek accomodations at hotels, The New York Times reported.

The fires come amid a record-breaking heat wave that caused land surface temperatures to reach more than 125 degrees in some areas toward the middle of August, according to NASA’s Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS). On Aug. 16, temperatures in Death Valley, Cal., reached a historic 130 degrees.

As of Monday, just 10 percent or less of the CZU and SCU complexe fires were considered under control, according to CalFire. The Los Angeles Times reported that wildfires have scorched more than 1 million acres of land since July of this year.

When the blazes are finally contained, the pandemic will complicate recovery efforts, as those who have been affected start to rebuild their lives with limited resources, while also trying to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Here’s how you can help both the victims of these fires and the first responders fighting to get them under control.

Note: We verified organizations to the best of our ability. If you aren’t sure about the legitimacy of a charitable organization, visit Charity Navigator.