Hundreds of migrant children transferred from Texas facility with ‘inhumane’ conditions

Hundreds of migrant children have been reportedly transferred out of a Texas facility, which lawyers have described as having “inhumane conditions,” following an uproar over their treatment.

According to the office of Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, just 30 children remain at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas, where over 300 children were being held last week in what lawyers described to the Associated Press as overcrowded quarters without adequate food, water or hygiene. The PBS NewsHour is still awaiting confirmation of the transfer from the agency.

Last week, when a team of lawyers made a long-planned visit to the remote facility just south of El Paso, they found detained teenagers caring for the infants, outbreaks of flu and lice, and children, including babies, sleeping on concrete floors.

“Children cannot take care of children, and yet that’s how they are trying to run this facility.” — Warren Binford, Willamette University

“It’s the worst conditions I have ever witnessed in several years of doing these inspections,” said Willamette University lawyer Warren Binford, who also described her visit to the facility on the NewsHour on Friday. “What we saw are dirty children who are malnourished, who are being severely neglected. They are being kept in inhumane conditions. They are essentially being warehoused, as many as 300 children in a cell, with almost no adult supervision.”

Binford was so troubled by what she saw inside the facility that she went to the press. After her interview on the NewsHour last week, Customs and Border Protection sent a statement saying that the agency takes allegations of abuse and mistreatment seriously. The agency noted that “our short-term holding facilities were not designed to hold vulnerable populations and we urgently need additional humanitarian funding to manage this crisis.”

In an interview Monday, Binford shared more details of the difficult scenes she witnessed inside the center.

WATCH: A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

Binford described a 14-year-old girl, who had been separated from her own sister, sitting through an interview holding a 2-year-old child. According to Binford, the child seemed desperate to be held and not put down. The teenaged girl said she and others had been looking after the toddler for several days.

During the interview, Binford said a 7-year-old girl sat at the other end of the room, crying and looking over at them. The teenager asked the girl if she wanted to come closer, which she did, sliding into the teenager’s arms with the other child. “They have no one else,” Binford said the teen had told her.

“Children cannot take care of children, and yet that’s how they are trying to run this facility,” Binford added.