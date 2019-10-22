What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrives to speak during an event honoring former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale hosted by the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota in Washington October 20, 2015. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home

Nation

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 21 Your political views can predict how you pronounce certain words

  2. Watch Oct 21 Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on impeachment public opinion, 2020 Iowa poll numbers

  3. Read Oct 17 ‘He lied.’ Ohio voters struggle after Trump promised jobs

  4. Read May 13 Column: Students are addicted to their cellphones, and they need our help

  5. Read Aug 15 Robert E. Lee opposed Confederate monuments

The Latest