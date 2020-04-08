What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton scandal, dies at 70

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confined by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp, then a Pentagon employee, turned the tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president.

This story is developing and will be updated.

