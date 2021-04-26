LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments in 2 cases

Listen live as the Supreme Court hears two cases this morning.

At 10 a.m. ET, the justices will hear Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Rodriquez. The case considers first amendment rights of nonprofit organizations, and if forced disclosure of donor lists for law enforcement reasons violates their rights.

At 11 a.m. ET, arguments will be presented in Guam v. the United States. The case hinges on who pays for a decades-old toxic dump site cleanup in Guam.