LIVE MAP: Track Hurricane Laura as it moves toward the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura, rapidly gaining strength in the southern Gulf of Mexico, is expected to make landfall between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning on the southwestern coast of Louisiana or the upper coast of Texas.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Tuesday that Laura will likely cause high winds, heavy rainfall and “life-threatening storm surge” that will extend inland a good distance from the center of the storm along the Gulf Coast. The NHC also anticipates “widespread” flooding throughout eastern Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, including in urban areas.

This updating map lays out Hurricane Laura’s anticipated trajectory over the next several days, according to data collected by NOAA’s National Hurricane Center.

Storm surge occurs when high winds force rising ocean waters onshore. That water can travel inland for several miles, causing structural damage, erosion and potentially, loss of life along the coast.

The storm has already killed 20 people in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, and caused power outages and major flooding in both countries.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge over a large portion of the Gulf Coast from San Luis Pass Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River and a storm surge warning is in effect for this area. Follow advice given by local officials. #Laura https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/GX45MjucHE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

Laura initially formed alongside Tropical Storm Marco, which weakened to a post-tropical cyclone after briefly reaching hurricane status on Sunday, but still managed to bring heavy rains to parts of the north-central Gulf coast on Monday. Laura is expected to pick up intensity in the Gulf’s warm waters and become a major or “near major” hurricane by Wednesday night.

Edward Rappaport, who serves as deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, said that it’s unusual — but not unprecedented — for two tropical cyclones to develop near each other in the Atlantic basin. The term “tropical cyclones,” he explained, covers hurricanes, tropical storms and tropical depressions.

“[It’s especially unusual] when they are both over the Gulf of Mexico and threatening land,” Rappaport told NewsHour via email. “This occurs, on average, about every 25 years of so, with the last instance in 2002.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this year’s hurricane season is the first on record to feature nine tropical storms before August and 13 before September. With Marco and Laura now crossed off, eight names remain on the official list researchers use to christen tropical cyclones each year.

NOAA noted that another record was broken three years ago when Hurricane Harvey touched down in Texas on Aug. 25, 2017, becoming the first Category 4 hurricane to do so since 1961. Harvey also marked the first hurricane of that intensity to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

That year — 2004 — was one of the “most active and destructive hurricane seasons on record” for the Atlantic basin. Storms caused more than $61 billion in damage and “thousands of deaths across several countries,” according to a 2019 assessment from the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service.

In addition to storm surge & wind threats, Hurricane #Laura is expected to produce a swath of heavy rainfall as it moves inland Wednesday night into Saturday. This rainfall will cause widespread flash & urban flooding and isolated moderate river flooding. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/RoRCMxorJb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

NOAA warned in early August that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has the potential to be “extremely active,” noting that an “average season produces 12 named storms,” and the ninth of those storms “typically doesn’t form until October 4.” The agency predicted that 19 to 25 named storms, three to six of which are likely to become “major hurricanes,” will occur over the course of this season, which ends on the final day of November. If Laura is eventually classified as a Category 3 storm — which is defined by featuring sustained winds between 111 and 129 miles per hour — or higher, it will mark the first major hurricane of the season.

“While the presence of Marco and Laura are not necessarily a portent of the rest of the season, NOAA’s seasonal hurricane forecast calls for a near-record number of Atlantic tropical cyclones this hurricane season,” Rappaport said.

A public advisory issued by NOAA on Tuesday afternoon announced a storm surge warning in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River for the next 36 hours, emphasizing that the situation is “life threatening,” and encouraging residents in those areas to “promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

The advisory also issued a hurricane warning from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, noting that such warnings are issued 36 hours before tropical-storm-force winds are expected to first make landfall. The advisory calls for “preparations to protect life and property” to be “rushed to completion.”