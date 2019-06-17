What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Maine bans single-use plastic grocery bags by Earth Day 2020

Nation

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is banning single-use plastic bags in grocery check-out lines by April 22, 2020.

House Democrats said Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill Monday with the goal of limiting plastic pollution.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says California, New York and all of Hawaii’s counties ban plastic bags.

Retail groups in several other states have supported efforts to eliminate plastic bags.

Maine will allow stores to charge at least 5 cents for recyclable paper or reusable plastic bags. In order to be permitted, plastic bags would have to withstand 75 repeated uses and be made from heavier plastic.

The fee wouldn’t apply to restaurants.

Plastic bag manufacturers say such bans will only lead to thicker, reusable bags in landfills.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  2. Watch Jun 17 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump campaign kickoff, Democratic debates

  3. Watch Jun 11 Abused nuns reveal stories of rape, forced abortions

  4. Read Jun 14 10 books besides ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ that tackle racial injustice

  5. Read Jun 17 WATCH LIVE: Trump kicks off 2020 reelection campaign at Florida rally

The Latest