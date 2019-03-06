What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in 2015. Photo by Stephen Lam/Reuters
By —

Michael Liedtke, Associated Press

Mark Zuckerberg envisions ‘privacy-focused’ Facebook transformation

Nation

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out a new “privacy-focused” vision for social networking.

He promised to transform Facebook from a company known for devouring the personal information shared by its users to one that gives people more ways to communicate in truly private fashion, with their intimate thoughts and pictures shielded by encryption in ways that Facebook itself can’t read.

Zuckerberg laid out his vision in a Wednesday blog post, following a rocky two-year period in which the company has weathered a series of revelations about its leaky privacy controls.

Zuckerberg likened it to being able to be in a living room behind a closed front door, and not having to worry about anyone eavesdropping.

To pull it off, Zuckerberg plans to stitch together Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram messaging services so users will be able to contact each other across all of the apps.

The multiyear plan calls for all of these apps to be encrypted so no one could see the contents of the messages except for the sender and recipients. WhatsApp already has that security feature, but Facebook’s other messaging apps don’t.

WATCH: How Facebook uses a hidden feature to share your information with advertisers

Creating more ways for Facebook’s more than 2 billion users to keep things private could undermine the company’s business model, which depends on the ability to learn about the things people like and then sell ads tied to those interests.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Zuckerberg said he isn’t currently worried about denting Facebook’s profits with the increased emphasis on privacy.

