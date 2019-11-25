Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Associated Press

Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump has kicked off the holiday season in the nation’s capital by accepting delivery of the official White House Christmas tree.

A horse-drawn carriage delivered the tree to the front door of the White House on Monday as members of a military band played Christmas music. The first lady walked around the carriage and inspected the tree, which will become the centerpiece of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.

The tree came from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder earned the honor of presenting the White House a tree from his farm after winning an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association.

White House officials chose the tree weeks ago during a visit to Snyder’s farm.

