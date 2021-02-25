Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges

A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sport doctor Larry Nassar died by suicide after being charged with two-dozen crimes, including forms of human trafficking, the state attorney general said.

The announcement Thursday from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came about three hours after a news conference where Nessel announced that John Geddert was charged with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise. The charges were the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar, a former Michigan State University sports doctor.

Nessel said at a news conference that it was her understanding he had turned himself in to law enforcement and would appear at a court arraignment about an hour later. The arraignment never happened.