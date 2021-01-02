Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Beth Harris, Associated Press

Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame basketball player, dies at 70

Nation

Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, has died. He was 70.

The Phoenix Suns confirmed Westphal’s death in a statement Saturday. No cause was given, although he had been diagnosed with brain cancer last August.

A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix. He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks.

After his playing career ended, Westphal moved into coaching. He led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993, and also was head coach of Seattle and Sacramento. At the college level, he coached at Southwestern Baptist Bible College (now Arizona Christian University), Grand Canyon and Pepperdine.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and two children.

By —

Beth Harris, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jan 01 Brooks and Marcus on American politics in 2020 and its impact on Democracy

  2. Watch Jan 01 Following the way of love through divisions, upheaval and uncertainty

  3. Read Nov 27 Here’s how it feels when COVID-19 symptoms last for months

  4. Read Jan 01 What to expect in Georgia’s special election for two key Senate seats

  5. Watch Jan 01 COVID-19 cases rise in Georgia, as some health care workers resist vaccinations

The Latest