What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A police officer drives past the center city Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, as they prepare to close to train staff to prevent racial discrimination, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 29, 2018. Photo by: Jessica Kourkounis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Philadelphia police commissioner resigning over sexual harassment allegations, mayor says

Nation

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia says the police commissioner is resigning over new allegations of sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against others in the department.

Mayor Jim Kenney says that Richard Ross has been a terrific asset to the police department and the city and that he’s disappointed to lose him.

But Kenney says in a news release Tuesday that in light of the new allegations, Ross’ “resignation is in the best interest of the department.”

Kenney called Ross the best police commissioner in America just last week after a gunman’s long standoff with police.

Kenney has named Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter as acting commissioner during the search for Ross’ replacement.

Details on the allegations against others in the department weren’t made available. Ross didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 18 The 1619 Project details the legacy of slavery in America

  2. Read Aug 19 How Groucho Marx fell prey to elder abuse

  3. Read Aug 20 Experts reject Trump’s call for mental hospitals to fight gun violence

  4. Watch Aug 20 CEOs are saying they need to be more socially minded. Will anything change?

  5. Watch Aug 19 Tamara Keith and Joshua Johnson on Trump and recession fears, gun safety momentum

The Latest