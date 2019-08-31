Odessa police chief: 21 shot, 5 killed in Texas shooting

ODESSA, Texas — At least 21 people have been injured by gunfire and five killed in a shooting in West Texas, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

At a news conference Saturday, Gerke said that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

He spoke after a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people. Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke says authorities now believe it was one shooter.

Gerke says he believes the threat is over but authorities remain vigilant.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus went into lock-down.

Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.

