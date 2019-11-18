Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
police tape
By —

Associated Press

Police say 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

Nation

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

This story will be updated.

