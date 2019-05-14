Join us on a journey to Antarctica

San Francisco bans use of facial recognition technology by police

Nation

San Francisco supervisors approved a ban on police using facial recognition technology, making it the first city in the U.S. with such a restriction.

The ban is part of broader oversight legislation that orders San Francisco departments to spell out details of any surveillance currently in use and any surveillance they hope to use.

Departments will need to get board approval to continue using or acquiring technology.

The vote was 8 to 1, with Supervisor Catherine Stefanie saying she could not vote for legislation that was well-intentioned, but could compromise public safety.

The legislation bans municipal use but not personal, business or federal government use of face ID technology.

