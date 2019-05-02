What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

State Senator Catherine Pugh speaks during a TV interview near the City Hall in Baltimore, May 2, 2015. Photo by Sait Serkan Gurbuz/Reuters
Secluded Baltimore mayor to make announcement amid scandal

Nation

BALTIMORE — The lawyer for Baltimore’s mayor is making an announcement amid growing pressure for the city’s top leader to resign over a scandal involving her self-published children’s books.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has been in self-imposed seclusion for a month with what attorney Steven Silverman has said is deteriorating health after a bout of pneumonia. Silverman has said that Pugh was too ill to make any decisions about her future, even as the governor and the state and city’s other top leaders have said her career is finished.

WATCH: Mayor’s corruption scandal further fuels Baltimore’s cynicism about politics

Silverman announced a news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss the mayor’s future.

At issue is the roughly $800,000 Pugh received from a hospital network and others that did business with the city for copies of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

The first-term Democrat became mayor in late 2016.

