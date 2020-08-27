What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Mogomotsi Magome, Associated Press

South Africa police accused of abuse after teen is killed

Nation

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police have clashed with protesters demonstrating against the alleged killing of a 16-year-old boy by local policemen in Eldorado Park, an area of Soweto near Johannesburg.

Residents charge that Nathaniel Julius was shot by police and dropped off at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he died.

Angry residents gathered Thursday to protest the death and called for the arrest of police officers responsible. The demonstrators barricaded roads and burned tires. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters, also affecting passing motorists, bystanders, and journalists covering the demonstration.

At least two police officers and a photographer were injured in the clashes, said police.

The police have said in a statement they are investigating how the boy was killed and allegations of police brutality.

Local politicians have been sent to the area by the provincial government to calm tensions between the community and the police, said officials.

