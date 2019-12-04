Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Noah Feldman

Pamela S. Karlan

Who is testifying next?

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Dec 04

Noah Feldman

Dec 04

Pamela S. Karlan

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
A construction crew works on a bollard-type private border wall, crowd-funded by We Build The Wall group at Sunland Park, New Mexico, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 30, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
By —

Nomaan Merchant, Associated Press

Texas judge orders border wall fundraiser not to build

Nation

HOUSTON — A local judge in South Texas has ordered supporters of President Donald Trump not to build their planned private border wall on a section of land near the Rio Grande.

State District Judge Keno Vasquez on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against We Build the Wall, which raised $25 million after promising to build its own private barrier. Vasquez set a Dec. 17 hearing for We Build the Wall and its founder, Brian Kolfage, to appear in court in the South Texas city of Edinburg.

We Build the Wall announced on Facebook last month that it was starting construction on private land next to the Rio Grande, the river that separates the U.S. and Mexico in Texas. It posted videos that showed a construction foreman describing plans to install posts a short distance from the riverbank.

The announcement drew immediate criticism from the nonprofit National Butterfly Center, which is located near the site and filed the motion for the temporary restraining order. Wall opponents who say private construction could worsen erosion or push floodwaters onto other people’s property in a storm.

The butterfly center and the advocacy group EarthJustice issued a statement Wednesday calling We Build the Wall’s plans “illegal.”

“The incredible biodiversity found here, supported and enhanced by 17 years of labor and millions of dollars of investment, is integral to the health of a fragile, but vibrant ecosystem and warrants protection against this unlawful incursion,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glassberg, president of the North American Butterfly Association, in a statement.

The plans also drew the attention of the International Boundary and Water Commission, an agency set up by the U.S. and Mexico under treaty obligations where both sides agree to cooperate on any changes to the riverbank that could affect the other side.

The commission has asked We Build the Wall and Fisher Industries, its construction partner, for more information. Kolfage on Wednesday re-affirmed that his organization won’t begin construction until it gets the commission’s approval.

Kolfage said We Build the Wall overcame local opposition on its first project — less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) built near El Paso, Texas — that included pushback from officials and the water commission. So far, the construction in Sunland Park, New Mexico, is the only barrier the group has built since its founding in December 2018.

“The courts will prevail in our favor because, obviously, what we’re doing is legal,” he said, adding that claims to the contrary were “100% false.”

By —

Nomaan Merchant, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 04 Watch Live: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – House Judiciary Committee – Day 1

  2. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Noah Feldman’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  3. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  4. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  5. Read Dec 04 Read Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in the Trump impeachment hearing

Inside the ‘extraordinary’ campaign to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court

Nation Dec 03

The Latest