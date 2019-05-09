Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Demonstrators protest as they march to the location where Eric Garner was killed on the one year anniversary of his death in New York, July 17, 2015. Family and supporters on Friday marked the anniversary of the police killing of Eric Garner with rallies and vigils demanding police reforms and justice in the controversial case. Photo by Lucas Jackson/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trial of white officer in Eric Garner chokehold death to proceed

Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City judge is allowing a police disciplinary case to proceed against the white officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed black man.

Judge Joan Madden on Thursday rejected Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s claim that a police watchdog agency didn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute the case.

Pantaleo’s trial is scheduled to start Monday.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board is prosecuting Pantaleo under a memorandum of understanding with the NYPD. His lawyer says the department should be handling the prosecution itself.

Pantaleo is charged with reckless use of a chokehold and intentional use of a chokehold in Eric Garner’s July 2014 death on Staten Island.

If convicted, Pantaleo could face punishment ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing. He is currently on desk duty.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  2. Read May 09 WATCH: Pelosi signals a methodical approach on Barr contempt of Congress vote

  3. Watch May 08 What new financial details reveal about Trump’s business empire

  4. Read May 09 Three students disarmed gunman in Colorado school shooting

  5. Read May 03 What the new religious exemptions law means for your health care

Tetrina Blalock on police brutality and demanding respect

Nation Mar 04

The Latest