Trump calls for justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor to recuse themselves

President Donald Trump is repeating his call for two liberal-leaning Supreme Court justices to recuse themselves from cases involving him or his administration.

Speaking during a press conference in India, Trump said Tuesday of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, “I just don’t know how they cannot recuse themselves for anything Trump or Trump related.”

Trump claims Ginsburg “went wild” during the 2016 campaign with criticism of him. Ginsburg had told CNN at the time that Trump had “no consistency about him.” She told CNN Trump “says whatever comes to his head at the moment.” She later apologized for the political comments.

And Trump says Sotomayor made “highly inappropriate” comments in a blistering dissent that was critical of the Trump administration’s rush to claim emergencies when asking the Supreme Court to review cases.

The Republican president says there should be a “higher standard” for Supreme Court justices.