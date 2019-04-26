What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump speaks to the 148th National Rifle Association annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 26, 2019. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
Trump says U.S. is withdrawing from arms trade treaty

Nation

President Donald Trump says the U.S. has decided to withdraw its support for a treaty regulating the multibillion-dollar global arms trade. It’s the latest example of the Trump administration’s dislike of international pacts.

Trump said Friday that he has decided to revoke the United States’ status as a signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty regulating international trade in conventional weapons, including small arms, battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships.

He says America is “rejecting this treaty” and “taking our signature back.”

He made the announcement during a speech in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the National Rifle Association, which claims the treaty poses a threat to the Second Amendment. The U.S. signed the treaty in 2013, but never ratified it.

This story will be updated.

WATCH: Trump addresses the National Rifle Association

