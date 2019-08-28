What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: Blackwater Worldwide security guard Nick Slatten (center) leaves the federal courthouse after being arraigned with 4 fellow Blackwater guards on manslaughter charges for allegedly killing 14 unarmed civilians and wounding 20 others in a 2007 shooting in Baghdad, in Washington, January 6, 2009. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

U.S. contractor sentenced in Iraq shooting seeks new trial

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former State Department contractor sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting deaths of Iraqi civilians is asking for a new trial because of what he says is newly discovered evidence.

Lawyers for former Blackwater employee Nicholas Slatten said they received a State Department report two days before the Aug. 14 sentencing that they say cast doubt on prosecutors’ argument that Slatten is prone to unprovoked violence.

The document concerns a rescue mission of a downed aircraft that took place once week before the shooting in the case.

Slatten’s lawyers say the document shows Army forces reported incoming fire from Iraqi insurgents before Slatten and other Blackwater contractors arrived at the site.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington declined to comment Wednesday.

By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 26 No, the Amazon fires won’t deplete the Earth’s oxygen supply. Here’s why.

  2. Read Aug 28 Deutsche Bank reveals it has tax returns sought in Trump probe

  3. Read Aug 26 9 numbers you need to know to understand the Amazon fires

  4. Read Aug 28 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg makes it to New York

  5. Read Aug 22 How detention causes long-term harm to children

The Latest