What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: American soldiers are seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq on October 25, 2016. Photo by Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

U.S. service member killed in combat in Afghanistan, NATO confirms

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO says a U.S. service member has been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

A statement from the NATO Resolute Support mission says the death occurred on Thursday, but provides no other details.

The service member’s identity was being withheld until family could be notified.

Two U.S. Army Green Berets were killed in combat last week, among more than 2,400 U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 to topple the Taliban, whose government had harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Now, the U.S. and Taliban are in negotiations on an end to nearly 18 years of fighting.

The U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan formally ended in 2014, but air and other support continue to local forces fighting the Taliban and an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 27 The real story behind penicillin

  2. Watch Aug 28 Why doctors are increasingly prescribing nature

  3. Read Aug 26 No, the Amazon fires won’t deplete the Earth’s oxygen supply. Here’s why.

  4. Read Aug 28 Live map: Track Hurricane Dorian as it moves toward the U.S. coast

  5. Read Aug 30 Mexico’s new drug war is more deadly than past violence

The Latest