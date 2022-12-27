Give to PBS NewsHour now
WATCH: 7 questions with Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett

Nation

Before the PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett take over the NewsHour anchor desk from the legendary Judy Woodruff on Jan. 2, they sat down with the NewsHour’s digital team to reflect on how they came into journalism, the stories and experiences that have shaped their path, and what is to come in the year ahead.

Watch the conversation in the player above.

Woodruff, who has hosted the NewsHour for nearly a decade, is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue a new reporting series for the PBS NewsHour, “Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads,” which will explore how America arrived at this fractured political state and what solutions people envision.

Amna Nawaz serves as PBS NewsHour's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
@timmcphillips3

