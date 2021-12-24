WATCH: Bidens greet families for Christmas during NORAD call

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent part of Christmas Eve helping to answer calls to NORAD’s Santa hotline.

Despite a bad connection, the president and first lady talked to a child who said his sister wants horse for Christmas. Biden expressed confidence that Santa could fit a horse in his sleigh.

A caller, after telling the Bidens what his children wanted for Christmas, ended the call with “Merry Christmas, Let’s Go Brandon.” – a phrase that has come to be a derogatory comment against the president. Biden’s reply, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.”

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, allows people to follow Santa’s global travels through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

It also has hundreds of volunteers who field phone calls from children who want to know Santa’s location and delivery schedule.