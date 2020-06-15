What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: California attorney general offers police reforms

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is offering proposals to reform policing in the state.

His proposals include bans on chokeholds and using deadly force only as a last resort.

In a news conference Monday, Becerra said the changes are based on recommendations made in January 2019 to reform the Sacramento Police Department.

“We are urging local authorities across California and our state legislature to work with us in actively engaging in police reform,” Becerra said. “.We cannot afford to ignore the realities faced by black Americans and people of color in this nation and in our state.”

Becerra said he is also sending investigators to assist Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies in their examination of the hanging death of a 24-year-old black man in Palmdale.

